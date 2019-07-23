Mildred "Irene" Huber, 95, of Hope, died peacefully Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 28, 1924 in Saginaw, daughter of the late Asa and Alice (Wilson) Carrigan. Irene grew up in the Midland area and attended Edenville and Beaverton schools. Just shy of graduating high school, she married Orville G. Huber in Saginaw. He preceded her in death, Dec. 3, 1985. Irene was always a hard worker and helped Orville run the family farm they bought together. After raising her family, Irene decided to go back to school and earned her high school diploma from H.H. Dow High School in 1975. She was an excellent seamstress and baker and enjoyed being outdoors, especially in the garden. She would often preserve the fruits of her labor by canning and making jams for her family to enjoy.
Irene is survived by her children, Dorothy Gillett of Curtis, Lloyd (Vicki) Huber of Hope, Jerry (Edith) Huber of Achtelsbach, West Germany and Linda (Jerry) Nankervis of Hope; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Eleanor Jameson of Fresno, Calif., Shirley (William) Maxwell of Brighton, Geraldine "Gerry" (Richard) Bailer of Coleman, and Carol (Robert) Marsh of Hope; and daughter-in-law, Martha Huber of Hope. In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by her sons, Charles "Chuck" Huber and Calvin Huber; sister, Aletha Card; and son-in-law, David Gillett.
Per Irene's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.