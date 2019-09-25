Myra Jean Gruszynski was born in Detroit, Sept. 3, 1931, to Frank and Blanche Koenig (Mrozinski). Myra lived with her parents in Clawson, Mich. and graduated from Clawson High School. Her mother was a homemaker and her father retired from Dodge Main in Hamtramck, Mich.



After a sudden and brief battle with cancer, Myra died Sept. 10, 2019, at the age of 88, in her son's home in Beulah, Mich. She was surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.



Myra loved to spend time with her friends and family, and with her sweet dog, Sadie. In summers, she stayed with her kids and grandkids on the shores of Crystal Lake. There, she enjoyed taking walks into town, going for boat rides, reading and relaxing and laughing over dinners and drinks with family. Myra knew how to enjoy life, and had a contagious positive spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. She often made friends with waitresses, neighbors — everyone she met. She had a gift for making those around her feel welcome and loved. Myra was a joy to her family, and will be missed every day.



Myra was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert F. Bowlby; her second husband, Robert J. Gruszynski; her daughter, Kathy Bowlby; and her son, Chris Bowlby. Her beloved Gilbert Bowlby, whom she married when she was 18, was the father of five of her children. After Gilbert's death, she married Robert Gruszynski, and the two of them lived in Reese, Mich. and together, owned and operated Krick's Bar.



Myra was raised Catholic, and for many years, was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Auburn. She was also part of a loving group of six women, the Auburn Card Club. The women made time to meet up often, and were close friends for over 60 years.



Myra is survived by her brother, Frank Koenig; her daughter, Pamela, and son-in-law Dave Markel; her son, Jeffrey Bowlby, and daughter-in-law Barbara; her son, Gilbert (Butch), and daughter-in-law Jenny Bowlby; her son, Robert, and daughter-in-law Cydnee Gruszynski; and her daughter-in-law Christine Bowlby. She was Grandma My and Nana to 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Matt (Candice), Laura (Jake), Chelsea (Pete), Anne (Nichole), Nick, Connor, Elissa, Andrew, Gabriel, Harsen, Sydney, Morgan and Emerson.



Please join the family for a celebration of Myra's life on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. at Skorupski Family Funeral Home, 955 N. Pine Road, Essexville. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.