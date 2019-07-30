Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert McDonald Winchester Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of Midland 915 E. Sugnet Road View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Midland 915 E. Sugnet Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Funeral services for Bob will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Midland, 915 E. Sugnet Road. His family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Bob's wife Karen Winchester. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Robert McDonald Winchester Jr., 50, of Midland, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born July 1, 1969 in Hampton, Va., son of Robert McDonald Winchester Sr. and Sharon Kay (Connor) Winchester. Bob grew up in Midland and graduated from Bullock Creek High School. As a young man, he was active in Boy Scouts and was proud to become an Eagle Scout and belong to the Order of the Arrow. After high school, Bob attended Michigan State University. While in college, he married Susan Stefanski (deceased). On Oct. 30, 2002, Bob married Karen Brooks and the two spent 16 wonderful years together. He had a great love of animals especially his dogs, Mac (deceased) and Nikko and his two cats, Fluffy and Little Justin.Bob's immediate family are: wife, Karen Winchester; sons, Joshua and Justin Winchester; parents, Robert and Sharon Winchester; sisters Robin Winchester (Herb Helzer) and Angela Terwillegar (Marcus Terwillegar(deceased)); uncles and aunts, Donnie and Glenda (G) Wilson, Steve and Kathy Center, Bob and Vicki Boughner, Bernie and Susan Connor, Bob (deceased) and Linda Prescott, Herb (deceased) and Janice Winchester. Bob's in-law family are: mother-in-law, Mary Brooks; father-in-law, Jerome Brooks (deceased) and Barney Flowers (deceased); brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (deceased) and Kayla Tramble, Andre and Karla Brooks, Burton and Kena Brooks, Jerome and Kangie Brooks; and he had many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.Memories of Bob's life will remind us of his love for Ham Radio (KA8ORL). He was always tinkering with some new antenna or listening to Hams talking on his radio. He had a lifetime love for hiking (cross country) and camping (one match campfires were his specialty). He could always make you laugh with his humor. Bob was proud to be listed as an organ donor which will provide help for many in waiting.Funeral services for Bob will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Midland, 915 E. Sugnet Road. His family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Bob's wife Karen Winchester. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

