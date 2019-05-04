Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. John's Episcopal Church 405 N. Saginaw St. Midland , MI View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM St. John's Episcopal Church 405 N. Saginaw St. Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





The Rev. Elliott obtained his B.A. degree from Wayne State University and later graduated from Virginia Theological Seminary where he received his B.D., and master of divinity degrees.



He married the former Marian Spence, Sept. 9, 1950 in Virginia. She preceded him in death Nov. 29, 1974 after 25 years of marriage. He later married Catherine Griswold



The Rev. Elliott served several Episcopal churches in Michigan, including St. Paul's in Gladwin, Grace in Standish, Trinity in Flushing, and serving St. John's in Midland for over for 25 years. He served the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan as chairman of the Standing Committee and the Board of Trustees. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Michigan. His community services included: member of the Planning Committee of Midland Hospital Center, Ethics Committee at M.M.I, Board of Directors of Spence Engineering, Park Commission of Hope Township, chaplain of The Dow Chemical Co. Board of Directors, chaplain of the National Americal Division Alumni Association and the Board of Directors of the 1016 House in Midland.



Surviving are his children: daughter, Helen Elizabeth Elliott and "Son-Son" Douglas, and son, Robert Tate Elliott, all of Traverse City; step-daughter, Valerie Smith of Hope; granddaughter, Ashley Ferguson and her husband Robert of Traverse City; and great-granddaughter, Josephine Elliott Ferguson. In addition to his parents and his two wives, the Rev. Elliott was preceded in death by his step daughter, Laurel Tudor; his brother, Robert George Elliott; and son-in-law, James Dobben.



Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church 405 N. Saginaw St. in Midland. Bishop Catherine Waynick and the Rev. Ken Hitch will both officiate, with burial next to his wife Marian, in Midland City Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be presented by the Midland Area Veterans. The Rev. Elliott's family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.



Rather than flowers, the Rev. Elliott's family requests that memorials be given to the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Michigan or St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Gladwin or St John's Episcopal of Midland.



