PAGELAND – Sandra Royall Greene was born in Southern Pines, N.C., on March 7, 1938, to Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Royall.
She grew up in her family's hotel, Echo Inn, along with her twin sister and brother. She made many good friends at Converse College, where she also met the "love of her life," a student at Wofford College, David Hursey Greene. She and David were later married and had two children, the Rev. John David Greene, and a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Emanuel, and she has four grandchildren.
She taught for 18 years at Saint David's Episcopal Church school in Cheraw until she retired. Art has always played an important part in her life, and she was chosen Artist of the Year by Wildlife Action, and her painting of a Wood Duck was chosen to be the first official conservation print issued by this fast-growing conservation organization, which has chapters throughout the U.S.
Wildlife Pride Magazine also featured her painting on the cover, and The State Newspaper's special feature magazine featured an article about her work. Sandra exhibited at the Northeastern Wildlife Exposition, at the State Museum in New York, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition in Charleston, the Florence Museum in Florence and the late senator Don Holland invited her to exhibit in his Senate offices in Columbia.
When the Greenes moved to Pageland, she joined the Pageland Garden Club and became its president several years later. While serving as president, Sandra introduced the Taste of Pageland as a fundraiser for the club, and she and her husband hosted this highly successful event on five different occasions.
Sandra was very involved in the community and was chairman of the Pageland Beautification Committee for about 10 years, time she spent working on behalf of the town and Garden Club to make Pageland as beautiful as she could. In recognition of her efforts, she was chosen Citizen of the Year by the Pageland Chamber of Commerce in 2004.
In keeping with her desire to make the world a more beautiful place, flowers also played a large part in her life as she and her husband worked together to make their home and gardens at Rock Quarry Pond a lovely, peaceful site with the many gardens they installed. They shared their home and gardens with others by hosting tours and social events.
The Lord has been ever present in her life and she taught her ladies' Sunday school class for many years, seeking to further her Lord's Kingdom as best she could.
Sandra Royall Greene is preceded in death by her brother, Dick Royall Jr.; and twin sister, Ina Royall Edwards.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, David; and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Emanuel and husband, David Emanuel; and grandsons, Joe and John Emanuel; and survived by her son, the Rev. John David Greene and daughter-in-law, Rosemary Greene; and grandson, Tyler Greene and wife, Alexis, and granddaughter, Erin Ratliff and her husband, Will Ratliff. Also surviving her is her nephew, Rick Bryant; and her niece, Sherry Alspaugh and husband, Michael, and their children, Gray and Jackson. She is also survived by her extended brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Martha Greene; her niece, Stephanie David and husband, Jay David; and her nephew, Warren Greene and his wife, Laura; and their daughter, Hannah and her husband.
A celebration of life graveside service was 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery by Dr. Joel Dale. The family greeted friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Those who were unable to attend the service have the chance to view it via livestream on the Miller Rivers Caulder Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 203 Pigg St., Pageland, SC 29728.
Miller Rivers Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com
) of Chesterfield is serving the Greene family.