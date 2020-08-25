Francisca Yerena Espinoza died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 19. She was 70 years old.



Before retiring she worked for many years as a certified nurse assistant at Elderday. She was a loving and charismatic person. With her kindhearted gestures and sense of humor, she spread joy with everyone she interacted with.



Mrs. Espinoza also enjoyed tending to her garden, but most of all she cherished the moments she spent with her family, friends and grandkids. She was a woman of faith. Her legacy will carry on and she will live in the hearts of her friends and family.



Mrs. Espinoza is survived by her three daughters, Gabriela and Lorena Valencia and Rosalba (Eric Ortiz); three brothers, Apolinar, Guillermo and Gilberto; three sisters, Rufina, Elena and Bertha Yerena and three grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Monday Aug. 24, from 5- 8pm with the rosary recited at 6pm.



Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church on Aug. 25 at 10am, with burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store