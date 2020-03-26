|
May 26, 1964 – March 20, 2020
Terry was born May 26, 1964, grew up in Oregon, and graduated in 1982 from Springfield High School. He served in the Marine Corps six years. He married Sandra, his high school sweetheart, in 1984. They moved to California where he joined the Scotts Valley Police Department (served 9+ years), and served Watsonville Police Department for 20+ years, retiring as Deputy Chief, in 2017.
In retirement, he completed his degree in Criminal Justice and started teaching EVOC (evasive driving) for the Academy. Terry valued time with Sandra, his kids, family and friends. For many years, you could find the Traub family riding and racing dirt bikes in the Hollister Hills with his community of friends who became family. Terry also served there as volunteer patrol. In 2012, he started dirt track racing for Police & Pursuit at the Ocean Speedway in Watsonville. After he retired, he bought his Camaro and joined the American Stock race family, teamed with Cheater Row Racing, driving Car #33.
Terry is survived by his parents, Pastors Cliff and Carol Traub; his wife Sandra (of 35 years); siblings, Cristine and Gary Thomas; Tracey and Shelley Traub; and Cip Traub; his children, Tyler Richard Traub, Trevor William Traub, Alexis Cristine Traub and granddaughter Makinley Mae.
Though he loved to race, Terry was more about family than anything – he made it a priority to support his kids in all they did. He was their biggest supporter, doing everything he could to help them reach their goals. Terry is the Love of Sandra's life, Hero to his kids, Friend to his siblings, Brother to his friends, and Joy to his parents. Terry will be remembered for his strong character, his love for his family, his quirky humor, that great laugh, and his lighthearted approach to life. He made every moment count.
