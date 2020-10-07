Carolyn L. Oakes Littrell
Hagerstown - Carolyn Louise Charlton Oakes Littrell, daughter of the late Harold Owen Charlton and Lolita Vera Bush, was born on Wednesday August 19th, 1942 in Franklin, Kentucky and left this life on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare Rehab & Wellness Center in Portland, Tennessee. She was 78 years, 1 month and 18 days of age. After graduating from Greens Fork High school, she attended secretarial school in Minnesota and upon completion moved to Washington D.C. where she worked for the department of the Navy. It was during this time that she met her husband and their courtship led her back to Hagerstown. She soon was married and working at Miller Brothers in Richmond. As a full-time mother of four she also worked outside the home and over the years, she delivered papers for the Pal-Item, was a bus driver for Nettle Creek Schools and a longtime member of both the Hagerstown Music boosters and Hagerstown Athletic Association. With her children grown she started a new career at, and ultimately retired from, the State Hospital in Richmond. She loved music, cooking, travelling, visiting with friends and family and driving all over the place. She was united in marriage to Thomas Jasper "T.J." Oakes on November 5, 1962 who preceded her in death on Thursday, January 2nd, 2003.
She later married Clyde Duane Littrell on August 24, 2007 who preceded her in death on July 24, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters Sue Ridge (Jerry) & Nancy Charlton. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Biggs (Larry), sons Jay Oakes (Andrea), Steven Oakes (Rinda), David Oakes (Melissa); grandchildren Lee, Jacob, Rachel, Anna, Craig, Olivia and Isaac Oakes; three step grandchildren Duane, Andy and Tim Biggs; brother Tom Charlton; sister Pat Tharp and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at the Salem Baptist Cemetery, east of Hagerstown, on Saturday, October 10th, at 2 PM. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
