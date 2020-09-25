1/
Doris I. Lilley
1919 - 2020
Doris I. Lilley

Doris I. Lilley, 101, of Cambridge City passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020

at the home of her granddaughter.

She was born on June 27, 1919 in Raubsville, PA to Walter and Susie J. Morris Clugston and had lived most of her life in Cambridge City. was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was a caregiver for over 50 years and loved going to and having garage and yard sales. She enjoyed mowing her lawn, even this spring. She was a member of the Virginia Meridith Club.

Survivors include her children Sam (Sharon) Lilley and Joy Lynn Dick; 7grandchildren, Steven (Debra) Dick, Sheila (Mike) Sebring, Brent (Melissa) Dick, Chad (Kimi) Dick, Joe Lilley, Jennifer (Bryan) Haler and Jason (Polley) Brothers; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband on 50 years Pollard "Bud" Lilley who passed away on October 2, 1991; brother Walter Clugston, Jr. and granddaughter Crystal Sebring..

A graveside service will be at 2:30 pm in West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown on Monday, September 28, 2020 wit Pastor Steve Sebring officiating. There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
02:30 PM
West Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
