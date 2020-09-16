1/1
Henry L. Farris Sr.
Henry L. Farris, Sr.

Richmond, Indiana - Henry L. Farris Sr., age 64, passed away September 13, 2020. He was born to Sara Lee Eirven and Lawrence Farris Sr., in Florence, Alabama.

Henry was a resident of Richmond, Indiana, for many years. He loved family fun and everyone he came across, until you crossed him. Henry was a man of many crafts, worked anywhere and everywhere. You just had to have his cash in hand! He enjoyed working on cars, working on homes, re-polishing furniture and basic yard work. Most of all he loved the open road; Ride it like you stole it, but drive it like you own it. Henry was down to earth and was loved by all.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother: Sara Lee Eirven from Florence, AL; his brothers and sisters: Mary Farris, Helean Farris (Bit), John Farris and Clara Farris (Ron); all from Florence, AL; his children: Robie Fountain (wife Sharon), Shannon Carter, Tasha Carter-Ward (husband B. Ward), Henry Farris Jr. (wife Chellsie), Michael Farris and Dreden Farris St. Clair; and a host of nieces and nephews; and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father: Lawrence Farris Sr.; daughter: Diana Farris; and a brother: Lawrence Farris Jr.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
