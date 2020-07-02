1/1
Henry P. "Hank" Wehrly
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry P. "Hank" Wehrly

Eaton, OH - Henry P. "Hank" Wehrly, age 77, of Eaton, OH passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born October 31, 1942 in Baraboo, WI to the late Kenneth E. and Gertrude S. (Pierce) Wehrly. He was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ and was the former co-owner of Wehrly Electric in Eaton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Wehrly, who passed away in 2012; son Scott Wehrly, who also passed away in 2012; and brother and sister-in-law David and Norma Wehrly. He is survived by his son Kevin (Kristen) Wehrly of Manchester, MI; daughter Amanda (Andy) Denlinger of Eaton, OH; grandchildren Henry Wehrly and Gus Wehrly both of Manchester, MI and Judith, Tucker and Paul Denlinger all of Eaton, OH; brother Jack (Mary Jane) Wehrly of Naples, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no services will be held. Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved