James McComb, Sr.
Richmond - James Johnson McComb, Sr., 92, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25 at Friends Fellowship Community.
He was born in Lafayette, Indiana on June 13, 1927, the son of Harvey G. & Eva Johnson McComb. He was a graduate of West Lafayette High School and earned a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He was a US Navy veteran.
Mr. McComb enjoyed a 39-year career with Perfect Circle, serving 19 years as plant manager before his retirement. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Richmond Noon Lions Club, Junior Achievement and Habitat For Humanity. He enjoyed antique cars and was a member of the Centerville Car Club. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, traveling and flying to the point of taking flying lessons.
Mr. McComb will be missed by his wife, the former Miriam A. Miller, whom he married 69 years ago on February 18, 1951; sons, James Johnson McComb, Jr. & wife, Patty, Andrew Joseph McComb & wife, Cindy, Richard Alan McComb & wife, Jean and Thomas Daniel McComb & wife, Cindi; grandchildren, Ryan J. McComb, Phillip A. McComb, Justin M. McComb, Kate M. McComb, Leah E. McComb, Kelsie J. McComb and Thomas J. McComb; great-grandchildren, Gavin James, Gabriel Lee, Grayson Isaac, Evan Bradley, Seth Andrew, Reagan Elizabeth, Aislyn Madison, Jackson Joseph and Rosalind Sofia,; brother, David McComb and several nieces & nephews.
Mr. McComb was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mary Jo Pauls and one brother, Harvey McComb.
Mr. McComb's family appreciates the care he received from the staff at Friends Fellowship, especially their successful efforts to protect him and Miriam from COVID-19.
Mr. McComb will be laid to rest in Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester. His family will observe private services.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Richmond Lions Club, 1649 Boston Road, Richmond, IN 47374 or Habitat For Humanity, 1114 South F Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
