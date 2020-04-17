|
|
Marna J. Jackson
Richmond - Marna Jo Jackson, 52, of Richmond, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, following a long illness. She was born in Richmond on February 2, 1968 to Francis "Frank" and Anna (Heaston) Richardson, and was a life long resident of the area. Survivors include her husband, Todd Jackson; 3 daughters, Amanda Jackson, Stephanie Robertson and Danielle Jean Louis; 6 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Tonda Bargo, Butch Richardson and Keith Richardson as well as many friends. In accordance with health department regulations and a great concern for public safety, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family with burial in West Lawn Cemetery, Hagerstown. You are encourage to leave condolences for the family on the guest book at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020