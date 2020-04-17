Resources
More Obituaries for Marna Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marna J. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marna J. Jackson Obituary
Marna J. Jackson

Richmond - Marna Jo Jackson, 52, of Richmond, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, following a long illness. She was born in Richmond on February 2, 1968 to Francis "Frank" and Anna (Heaston) Richardson, and was a life long resident of the area. Survivors include her husband, Todd Jackson; 3 daughters, Amanda Jackson, Stephanie Robertson and Danielle Jean Louis; 6 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Tonda Bargo, Butch Richardson and Keith Richardson as well as many friends. In accordance with health department regulations and a great concern for public safety, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family with burial in West Lawn Cemetery, Hagerstown. You are encourage to leave condolences for the family on the guest book at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -