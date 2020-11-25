Martha C. Mosey
Richmond, IN - Martha C. Mosey, age 99, passed away on November 22, 2020, at Arbor Trace in Richmond, IN, where she had been a resident since 2010.
She was born on March 6, 1921, in Greens Fork, IN; the sixth child of Anna K. (Monson) and Fhad George Mosey. She attended St. Andrews Catholic School in Richmond, IN for 8 years and then Morton High School graduating in 1939. After graduation, she earned a cosmetology license and worked as a beautician. In 1943, she joined the Navy and was assigned to the Disbursement Department in New York City, NY.
Martha loved to sing and became a member of the WAVES Chorus. She appeared on the Major Bowes Original Amateur Hour on NBC radio where she sang "God Bless America" imitating Kate Smith and won a $50 cash prize. Martha loved to entertain and throughout her life she performed in many plays and musicals winning many awards.
Following her Honorable Discharge in 1946, Martha moved to Dayton, Ohio, to work at National Cash Register and later Frigidaire. In 1948, she started night classes at the University of Dayton while continuing to work full time. She graduated in 1955, with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught First grade in Dayton Public Schools retiring in 1984.
Martha spent countless hours volunteering at Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton. She entertained at the VA Center and was an active member of the Clown Troupe entertaining young children in local Dayton hospitals. She loved children and made sure that her students not only got a good education but did not go hungry. In her later years, she was invited to many of her former students' weddings and special family events.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters: Margaret Webb and Mary Ringley; her four brothers: Joseph Mosey, Charles G. Mosey, William Mosey and Fred Mosey; three nieces: Sheila Mosey, Judy Bell and Sandy Dargee; and three nephews: Mike Ringley, Charles (Chuck) Mosey and Steve Mosey.
She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Richmond, IN, at 11 am on Tuesday, December 1st. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Union Cemetery in Eaton, Oh. Friends and family may call at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, IN, on Monday, November 30th from 5pm until 8pm. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com