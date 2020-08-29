Martha Catherine Riley Witham
New Castle - Martha Catherine Riley Witham, 75, of New Castle, died Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born in New Castle, Indiana on September 11, 1944 to her parents Reverend George Carvin Riley and Ida Catherine Carender Riley, living much of her life in Henry and Wayne counties. Martha was raised in a family of gospel singers, so she enjoyed singing in church her entire life, often with her family or as a soloist. A cosmetologist for many years, she had an artistic nature, loved old movies, and could always be counted on for kindness and compassion if you were having troubles. Survivors include her husband of 8 years, Bob Witham, and her siblings Clara Christine Riley Farmer, Samuel Riley (Joan), David Riley (Phyllis), Tina Riley Sells (Bethel), John Riley, Tracy Peacock (Dana), and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents George Carvin Riley and Ida Carender Riley Peacock, and siblings Gerald Riley and Mary Ruth Riley Rinehart. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, Indiana. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com