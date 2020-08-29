1/1
Martha Catherine Riley Witham
1944 - 2020
Martha Catherine Riley Witham

New Castle - Martha Catherine Riley Witham, 75, of New Castle, died Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born in New Castle, Indiana on September 11, 1944 to her parents Reverend George Carvin Riley and Ida Catherine Carender Riley, living much of her life in Henry and Wayne counties. Martha was raised in a family of gospel singers, so she enjoyed singing in church her entire life, often with her family or as a soloist. A cosmetologist for many years, she had an artistic nature, loved old movies, and could always be counted on for kindness and compassion if you were having troubles. Survivors include her husband of 8 years, Bob Witham, and her siblings Clara Christine Riley Farmer, Samuel Riley (Joan), David Riley (Phyllis), Tina Riley Sells (Bethel), John Riley, Tracy Peacock (Dana), and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents George Carvin Riley and Ida Carender Riley Peacock, and siblings Gerald Riley and Mary Ruth Riley Rinehart. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, Indiana. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Culberson Funeral Home
SEP
2
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Culberson Funeral Home
August 29, 2020
I have known her for many years. She was such a beautiful friend. Always the same sweet person.
She loved the Lord and was such a wonderful singer with a beautiful low voice. RIP my sweet friend.
Eula Earl
Friend
