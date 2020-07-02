Stephen Reid



York, England - Stephen Douglas Reid, 68, of York, England passed away unexpectedly Saturday June 20, 2020 in his home. He was born February 2, 1952 to George A. Reid and Mavis (Stanley) Reid in Richmond, Indiana. He attended Chrysler High School in New Castle, Indiana. He served in the army and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. He worked on a special police force at the York Minster Cathedral in York, England. He was a talented musician and songwriter, receiving national honors for his song Names Upon the Wall about the Vietnam Memorial. He is survived by his mother, Mavis (Carl) Mundell of Richmond, Indiana, his wife Liz Reid of York, England, his sisters, Vickie (Ken) Cassel of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Sandra (Bill) Brown of Richmond, Indiana. He is also survived by his children Renea (Ken) Harp of Alabama, Jonathon (Amy) Reid of Florida, Heather (Javier) Hernandez of Ohio, Precia (Reid) Davidson of Canada, step-children Jody Gardner of England, Natasha Salter of England, and Rodney Gardner of England, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family. He was also survived by his lifelong friend, Leondis Fisher, of New Castle, Indiana. Services will be held Saturday July 4th at Rymer Dignity Funerals in York, England, followed by a memorial service at the York Minster Cathedral. He was preceded in death by his father, George A. Reid.









