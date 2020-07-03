1/
Thomas Konic
Thomas Konic

New Paris, OH - Thomas P. Konic 66 of New Paris died June 25, 2020 at Foundations in New Paris. He was born December 31, 1953 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Philip and Mary K. Wright Konic.

He is survived by his brother Dan (Patricia Edwards) Konic of Springfield, Colorado, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
