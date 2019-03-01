Willard Thomas "Bill" Campbell



Richmond - Willard Thomas "Bill" Campbell, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his home.



Born July 12, 1936, in Richmond, Indiana, to John and Sarah Roberts Campbell, Bill was a life-long resident of this community. He retired from Richmond Baking Company. Bill was a member of Local Union 1 Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union and a former member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 167/WOTM Chapter 534. He enjoyed being outdoors, fixing things, and gardening. Bill loved animals, especially cats, and corny jokes.



Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Shirley Ann Wyatt Campbell; children, Larry (Ann) Campbell, Debbie Campbell, and Brenda Duke; grandchildren, Michelle Bickham and Dylan Campbell; brother, Albert Campbell; uncle; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Wilson Campbell; sister, Frances Campbell; and brothers, Jim, Johnny, Duane, and Bobby Campbell.



Visitation for Willard Thomas "Bill" Campbell will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Hensley officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: / Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary