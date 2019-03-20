Robert John LORELLO

Obituary Condolences Flowers LORELLO, Robert John Dr. Robert John Lorello, beloved husband of Anita, formerly of Short Hills, NJ and Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. Dr. Lorello was born on February 8, 1929 in Newark, NJ to Silvio and Jenny Lorello. He attended Seton Hall University and the State University of New York College of Medicine. His residency training in Orthopaedic Surgery was completed at St. Vincent's Hospital and NYU Bellevue Medical Center in New York City. Dr. Lorello served as a Medical Officer in the U.S. Navy at the end of the Korean War and held the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Dr. Lorello was known for his dedication, intelligence, and compassion towards his profession and his patients. Some of the positions he held were as the Director of Surgery, Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery, and President of the Medical Staff at Clara Maass Hospital in Belleville, NJ. He also was an attending surgeon at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ, Columbus Hospital and St. James Hospital, both in Newark, NJ. Additionally, Dr. Lorello was a Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and an Attending Surgeon at UMDNJ. Dr. Lorello was a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and a Charter Member of the Eastern Orthopaedic Society. He was also a member of the Medical Society of New Jersey, the New Jersey Orthopaedic Society, and a President of the Essex County Medical Society. Robert loved classical music and opera, European travel, Italian food, boating, and tennis, all of which were an integral part of his family's life. He was a member of the Maplewood Country Club in New Jersey, the Tiro A. Segno and the New York Athletic Club in New York City, as well as the Palm Beach Yacht Club, the Sailfish Club, and the Beach Club in Palm Beach. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Anita. He was predeceased by his son John William Lorello. He is also survived by his children Silvia Lorello Micchelli, Robert Lorello, Jr., and Marisa Vesley as well as five wonderful grandchildren who brought him so much joy and love: Robert, Peter, and Chiara Micchelli and Gianni and Niccolo Lorello. There will be a funeral mass held at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to . Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.