Abraham L. Levine
LEVINE, Abraham L.
Abraham L. Levine, age 103 of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of Newton, MA on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anita (Weiner) Levine. Loving father of Jane Levine of CA, Robin Levine of MA and the late Richard Levine. Adored grandfather of Michael, Julia, Sara and Juliet and great-grandfather of three.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Eden Alternative, P.O. Box 18369 Rochester, NY 14618 www.edenalt.org



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
