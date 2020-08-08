1/1
Adalberto Alfonso, Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adalberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Adalberto Alfonso, Jr., Jupiter, Florida, has passed away from COVID at the age of 76, after several years of suffering from Dementia/Alzheimer's. Al, was born in Cuba and was a dynamic man that was also a great example of the American Dream.
He was an accomplished engineer that retired after 40 years of dedicated service to FPL and NextEra Energy Resources, as Vice President of Distribution at the age of 67. He received several recognitions throughout his career. An avid reader and forever student, Al earned several degrees throughout his career. He was proud of all his alma maters and an active alumni of each which included University of Miami and FIU.
His friends and family will remember him best for his great compassionate heart, sense of humor, and love of travel and good food. He most enjoyed sharing a meal with friends and family, whether by his excellent culinary skills or eating out at one of his favorite restaurants. Spanish food was his favorite; he appreciated his Spanish heritage as much as his Cuban birth.
Al is survived by his wife Lisa Alfonso, his daughter Magaly Georgina Ramsey (husband William), his grandchildren Christopher Derek and Matthew Dakota Ramsey (wife Francesca Noelle), his father Adalberto Alfonso, his sisters Georgina Perera and Ana Mendoza (husband Agustin), aunt Isis Alfonso, cousin Jose Nabut (wife Maggie), and all the associated nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces. His former wife, Magaly Elena Delgado, also survives Al.
A small viewing will take place on Thursday, August 13, from 5:00PM to 8:30PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter, Florida. A Catholic mass will take place the next morning, Friday, August 14 at 10:00AM at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jupiter. A motorcade will leave from the service to Hillcrest Memorial Park following the service for the interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Those attending are to keep socially distanced and must wear a mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved