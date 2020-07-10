1/
Brian Peter Gallagher
Gallagher, Brian Peter
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the unexpected passing of Brian Peter Gallagher of Boca Raton, FL, age 48, on June 27, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Megan, Ryan and Katie; father, Bishop (Sue) Gallagher; four sisters, Chris (Mike) Beinlich, Natalie (Keith) Blumberg, Dr. Pamela Gallagher (Dr. Hani Ebrahimi) and Kristine Gallagher (Fabian Segli); one brother, Gerard (Joan) Gallagher and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Dani Gallagher Strauch. Memorial gatherings are being planned for a time in the future when it is safer to gather. Notice will be shared on social media.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
