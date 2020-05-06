Charles Edward Broadnax
Broadnax, Charles Edward
On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Deacon Charles Edward Broadnax a resident of Delray Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born January 28, 1931 in Reidsville, North Carolina, the son of the late Herbert and Lula Broadnax. Deacon Broadnax was a dedicated and faithful member of Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Delray Beach.
He will be greatly missed by his dedicated loving wife, Eula Kinsey Broadnax; three children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and church family. Service May 9, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 40 NW 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, Rev. Dr. L.C. Johnson, Pastor; Viewing Same Day as Service 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Professional Services Entrusted to Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
