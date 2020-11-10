1/1
Charles M. Collier
1932 - 2020
Charles M. Collier, 88, a longtime resident of West Palm Beach, peacefully transitioned on November 7, 2020. Charles was born September 28, 1932 in Donalsonville, GA and was raised by his father and stepmother, Charles and Cola Collier in West Palm Beach. He was an active member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Charles was a member of the last graduating class of Industrial High School, Class of 1950. After two years of service in the US Army, he completed his college degree in Political Science at Florida A & M University and became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
He was an educator with the School District of Palm Beach County for 34 years. Charles along with Mrs. Artis Wells were the first two black teachers to integrate Lake Worth High School in 1966. He had a distinguished career and met many new students and friends.
Charles' memory will be cherished by his wife of 60 years, Bettye, daughters Cheryl (John) Faal and Marci Collier, grandsons David and Joshua (deceased) Faal.
The family will receive friends from 3:00PM to 6:00PM Thursday evening, November 12, at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Graveside Service will begin 11:00AM Friday, November 13, at the same location.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
5618488659
