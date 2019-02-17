VAUGHN III, Clother Hathaway Clother passed away on February 11, 2019. Clother was born in Southampton, New York on February 23, 1934 and spent his formative years in Sag Harbor, where the Vaughn family has lived for nine generations. Clother attended The Stony Brook School, Stony Brook, New York, Colgate University, Hamilton, New York, and The Chicago School of Law. As a retired Partner with the Alexander Proudfoot Management Consultant Company, he traveled to many states and countries, and for six years lived in Sao Paulo, Brasil, returning to the U.S. and residing, for the past 38 years, in Palm Beach, Florida. Clother loved boating and fishing and sports in his younger years. Later he enjoyed reading about and watching, his beloved Miami Dolphins, dining out in his favorite Restaurants and Clubs., and his beloved cat Winnie, who predeceased him. Clother is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Joyce. Daughters, Bari Lynn Vallas and her husband Chris, of El Segundo, California, Lauren Vaughn of Winchester, California. Younger brother Barry of Sag Harbor, New York. Nieces and nephews of London, England, Sag Harbor, New York, Los Angeles, California, and many caring friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Palm Beach Island Cats P.O. Box 173, Palm Beach, Florida 33480. Please sign the on-line guestbook at www.Neptunesociety.com/obituaries Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary