Earliine Holland
Holland, Earliine
Earliine Holland, 91, of West Palm Beach, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A private immediate family only service will be held Saturday, May 30, at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Lake Worth, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
