Holland, Earliine

Earliine Holland, 91, of West Palm Beach, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A private immediate family only service will be held Saturday, May 30, at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Lake Worth, FL.



