Pruett, Earlyn
Wednesday, July 14, 2020, Joyce Earlyn Pruett of Jupiter, FL, went on to a better fishing ground. Earlyn was born January 27, 1949, in Avon Park, FL to Vera Johnston Huffstudler who survives her. She retired from Bell South after a 25 year career and greatly enjoyed fishing with her family and friends. In addition to her mother, Earlyn is survived by her partner Diane, her brother Ray (Trina) Johnston, sister Linda (Mark) Brewer and numerous much loved nieces and nephews. Earlyn is also survived by many life long friends and she will be greatly missed. Services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, in Dade City at Dade City Church of God, 14520 21st Street, Dade City, FL 33523. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM followed by the service at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Furry Friends, 100 Capital Street, Jupiter, FL 33458, or at (furryfriendsadoptions.org
).