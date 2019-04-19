OWEN, F. Carol F. Carol (Williams) Owen, age 82, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She is predeceased by her devoted daughter, Leslie Irene Owen, and her beautiful sisters, Angelyn Strong and Jean Register. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her handsome and comical brother, Jimmy Williams; her loving daughter, Gina Grant; and her grandsons, (the loves of her life) Cory Gillespie and Chad Grant, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carol was born at Good Samaritan Hospital on February 21, 1937. She grew up a vibrant and free spirit in West Palm Beach. She graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1955 where she was known for hosting many a slumber party for as many as a dozen girls at a time, for which her brother, Jimmy, was grateful. In high school, she was active in the Spanish Club, Allied Youth Club, Gavel Club and Biology Club. Her last will and testament in her high school yearbook was to "leave Jim and Jean her good times at lunch at The Campus Shop". After high school, she worked at the Credit Union on Clematis Street, and Topfers Barbecue on South Dixie. Her love of children began when she was young and she earned money babysitting, and that love carried into a career as a certified Montessori teacher at The DiBacco School for many years. She also received her real estate license. She had a talent for designing and building residences in West Palm Beach, teaming with her beau, Bob Hetzel, as well as a residence in Lake Wales. Carol was truly one of a kind and made a deep and memorable imprint on everyone she met. She possessed inner strength, as well as physical. She will be remembered for so many things; her beauty, caring personality, sense of humor, wisdom, deep and everlasting friendships, and love of family are just a few. Her family would like to thank the wonderful people at MorseLife for taking great care of her the last three years and Hospice in her last days. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary