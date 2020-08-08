Frances Trout, age 98, of Jupiter, FL, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Corning, New York on November 4, 1921 to Earl and Julia (Eaton) Hough. Fran lived in many cities including Elmira and Amherst, New York, and Charlottesville, VA. She moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL in 2014 to be near her children.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 50 plus years, Norwood S. Trout, Jr. She is survived by her children, Susan (Robert) Lehman, Norwood "Bud" Trout III, and Deborah (Walter) Mozal, and four grandchildren, Megan (Christopher) Jones, Teresa Mozal, Brian Mozal, and David Mozal, and many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be gifted to TrustBridge Hospice of Florida at (trustbridge.com
).