Phelan, Jr., Fred M.
Fred M. Phelan, Jr., age 84, of Tequesta, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born April 16, 1935 in Engelwood, NJ. Son of the late Fred and Mary (Henesey) Phelan, Sr. A graduate of Xavier High School, Holy Cross College and Fordham University School of Law. Fred honorably served his country with the U.S. Navy, both active duty and reserve service. Fred was an attorney in Englewood, NJ and Jupiter, FL.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Esther (Buescher), daughters Terri (Mike) Walsh, Donna (Jim) Nora, Sharon (Kirk) Pfister, four grandchildren Kyle, Aron, Casey and Nicole, sister Judy Kehoe. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Cameron.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020