Hahn, George
George Hahn, 94, Lake Worth, FL. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen, to whom he was married for 68 wonderful years, and their children, Carolyn and Robert. He served honorably in the Navy in WWII. Upon his return from the service, he built a successful real estate business in Manhattan. He enjoyed golf and gin rummy and was a long-time member of Muttontown and the Fountains Country Club. He volunteered for many years at JFK Hospital and put a smile on everyone's face. He told many good jokes, had a huge heart, and supported many charities. There are no funeral arrangements at this time. Donations in George's memory may be sent to: (www.communityprep.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.