Guy A. Violette

Lady Lake, FL - Guy A. Violette, 75, of Lady Lake, FL (The Villages), passed away October 15, 2020 after complications from surgery. He was born in Ellsworth, ME February 15, 1945, the middle child in a family of seven children to Guy and Regina (Vaillancourt).

Guy graduated from Bucksport High School and Gorham State Teacher's College in Gorham, ME. He had been a teacher, a first mate on a seagoing yacht, a mechanical tradesman and finally, after surviving a traumatic brain injury at the age of 39, went on to a 27 year career with Costco from which he retired in 2013. Guy had many friends at Costco and was very proud to be a Costco employee.

Guy is survived by his grieving life partner and husband Garrett J. Lovett, Jr. Guy and Garrett spent their working careers in West Palm Beach, FL. Guy is also survived by his two brothers Levi and wife Donna of Orland, ME, Larry and partner Angela of Sullivan, ME as well as three sisters Jean Melcher of Lake Worth, FL, Arlene and husband Richard Bennett of Vero Beach, FL, and Joyce and her husband David Clement of Iron Mountain, MI as well as many nieces and nephews. Guy was predeceased by his parents Guy and Regina Violette as well as his younger sister Linda Beatty.

Guy will forever rest in God's loving presence at Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor, ME. There are presently no gathering plans but Guy's memory will be shared at the appropriate time and place by those who loved him. Please express condolences to Guy's Violette family as well as to Garrett Lovett at (garrettlovett@gmail.com).



