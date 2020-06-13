Guethle, Jeanne C.

Jeanne C. Guethle, 88, went home to be with her Lord on June 11, 2020. She was born January 16, 1932 in Cape Girardeau (Chaffee), MO. She moved to West Palm Beach at an early age with her family. Jeanne was a graduate of St. Ann's High School and Barry University. She was a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph religious order (Sister James Therese) for about 25 years before she left to take care of her father. She taught both elementary and high school but her love was with her 2nd and 3rd graders. She retired from Hagen Road Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Kathryn Guethle, her brother, Bill Guethle, sister-in-law, Carol (Culler) Guethle, and great-niece, Crystal Prokopy.

She is lovingly survived by her nephews Joe Guethle of West Palm Beach and Rick Guethle of Jacksonville; nieces Jeanne Woosnam (Tom) of Fairlawn, OH, Nancy Prokopy (Wayne) of Cocoa and Joyce Guethle of Canton OH; as well as her great-niece Dawn Prokopy of Palm Bay; great-nephew Paul Prokopy of Fort Hood, TX; great-great-nephew Malachi Dillard of Cocoa, and her precious "baby", Buffy.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday, June 15, with the rosary at 7:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 16, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 310 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach. Burial will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph, PO Box 3506, St. Augustine, FL 32085.



