Golov, Manuel

Manuel S. "Manny" Golov, 70 of West Palm Beach and Nantucket died suddenly on Tuesday in Bishopville, SC. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Starr) Golov and as high school sweethearts they shared 51 years of marriage.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Arnold and Alma (Stanetsky) Golov and lived in Swampscott and Boston prior to moving to West Palm Beach.

Manny graduated from Newton High School in 1967 and earned a Bachelor's degree from Boston University. He chose to continue the family legacy and faithfully served those facing their darkest hour at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels in Brookline, Canton and Salem, MA. When he moved to Florida, Manny became an integral part of the Riverside-Stanetsky Memorial Chapels continuing to serve families in the Delray Beach area. Manny touched many lives in his lifelong calling in funeral service and was known for his sense of humor and ability to tell a story like no other.

He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He was a member of the Banyan Country Club in West Palm Beach and served on the Board of the club for many years. He was also an active member of the Jewish Funeral Directors Association.

Left to cherish his memory are his dear wife Karen, beloved son Brett and his wife Kristen of West Palm Beach, FL, loving brothers James Golov and his wife Amy of Wayland, MA, Peter Golov and Amy Casper of Newton, MA, loving sister Suzanne LeVine of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and the late Marjorie Golov. His beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wendy and Jeff Baker of Brookline, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Manny's funeral services will be private. He will be interred in the Stanetsky Family Estate at Sharon Memorial Park.

Donations in Manny's memory, may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dr. Michael Weinblatt Fund, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave, Boston MA 02116 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.



