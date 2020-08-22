Marianna Haggerty

Haggerty, Marianna

Marianna Storck Haggerty, 95, was born in Wellsville, OH, and died August 5, 2020 in Lake Worth, FL. Her family moved to Cleveland, OH in her early youth where she attended public school and graduated from John Adams High School. Marianna began a career in communications with Ohio Bell Telephone Company in 1942 and transferred to the Bell South system in Norfolk, VA. Returning to Cleveland she went to work in the accounts payable office of a national manufacturing company until beginning a family and working as a wife and mother. She and her husband Jimmy moved to Lake Worth in 1972, and Marianna returned to work in communications at a local hospital until retirement. Marianna was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a former board member of the Palm Beach Salvation Army Auxiliary, and an active member for many years of the Royal Poinciana Chapel in Palm Beach. Marianna is predeceased by her husband James, son David, and grandson Adam. She is survived by her son Dale of Ocala, FL, daughter Pamela of Richmond, TX, and grandsons Nathan and Aaron Fowkes and Jonathan Haggerty.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store