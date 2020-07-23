Olsen, Natalie

Natalie Schneider Olsen of Jupiter, FL died on July 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald Olsen and two children Erik Olsen of Jupiter and Kristin O. Landis of Charlottesville, VA as well as their spouses Heather Olsen and Eric Landis and six grandchildren.

Born on December 8, 1934 in New York City; Natalie was a magna cum laude graduate of Hunter College and was elected to six national academic honor societies including Phi Beta Kappa. In 1956 she was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship and studied at Heidelberg University and the Goethe Institute in Germany and taught at a secondary school in Heidelberg. Upon her return to the USA, Natalie joined the faculty of Hunter College High School teach European history and German and was a member of the Guidance staff responsible for college counseling.

Natalie then moved to Ridgefield, CT and taught German at the Shapley School and Ridgefield High School. She served on the Board of Directors of the Ridgefield Community Center and was a lifelong member of The American Association of University Women.

After living in Deerfield, IL, Natalie moved to Potomac, MD and joined the faculty of The German School-Washington as its first Director of Guidance. While there she implemented programs in guidance and counselling and curriculum revision allowing for student elective courses; concepts new to the German education system. Her achievements prompted a number of the state Ministries of Education in Germany to call upon her to consult on the introduction of similar programs in that country.

Natalie also lived in Tokyo, Japan. She was an officer of the College Women's Association of Japan, was associated with the Tokyo Counseling Service and worked with Japanese teachers of English on modern techniques of language instruction. She was instrumental in gaining scholarships and for placement in USA universities of Japanese women graduate students.

Prior to moving to Jupiter, Natalie lived in Westport, CT, Sanibel Island, FL and Charlottesville, VA.

Natalie touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed.



