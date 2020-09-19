1/1
Reid Parker Scott
1954 - 2020
Scott, Reid Parker
Age 65, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at home with his family by his side after a brief battle with cancer. Reid was born November 24, 1954 in Tifton, GA to Norma and Milton Scott. His family moved to Lantana in 1964 where he resided until his death. He worked many years in the irrigation business before opening his own irrigation company which he ran for 27 years. Reid was very proud of his family and didn't hesitate to let people know. He was predeceased by father Milton Scott, mother Norma "Peggy" Scott and brother David. He is survived by his wife Brenda, his son Reid Scott II (Victoria), daughter Katy Soto (Luis), brother Daniel Scott (Betty Altman), grandchildren Allie, Reid Parker III, and Evan, brother-in-law Barry Murdorf, sisters-in-law Jane Murdorf and Melissa Scott, nieces Olivia, Audrey and Kristina, nephews Jason, Kane, Jacob, Aaron and Zachary. He is also survived by many friends and relatives. He will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
