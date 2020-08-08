Shirley Rae Cutcher passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020. She was blessed to enjoy 89 years of active, vibrant life.
Shirley was born in Dayton, OH, on April 3, 1931, to the late John and Mildred Schroll. She grew up in Dayton and attended Julienne High School. In 1953, she graduated cum laude from the University of Dayton, where she was on the yearbook staff and the 1952 Homecoming Court.
While selling tickets to a University of Dayton event, she met fellow student William "Bill" Cutcher, and they fell in love. After graduating, she married Bill, who always adored calling her "My Bride." They enjoyed 54 adventurous years together before his death in 2008. They loved exploring and traveling and lived in Ohio, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida—returning to University of Dayton to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Wherever they went, they embraced the people and culture.
Besides being a beloved, incredible mother and ardent supporter of her husband's 42-year coaching career, Shirley was also a successful entrepreneur and family business owner of Karmelkorn Shoppe in New Jersey and Sand Dollar Cards and Gifts in Florida. She brought irrepressible passion to her love of cooking and culinary arts, fashion, music, theater, artistic pursuits, gardening, and entertaining. Her holiday meals, annual Super Bowl parties and slow-cooked brisket were legendary. She cherished walking the Jersey shore boardwalks. She was an active member in garden clubs, Mothers of Twins Club, church volunteer groups and the Wayne Newton International Friends Club. Always on-the-go, she retired at age 83 as Assistant Manager of Lori's Gifts at JFK Medical Center.
Shirley is survived and loved by her six children: Diane Montgomery, Kate Odell, Lisa (Tom) Burlas, Sharon (Gary) Gray and sons David and Steven Cutcher; 13 grandchildren: Chad, Benny, Amy, Dustin, Devin, Caitlyn, Julia, Garret, Billy, Johnny, Elizabeth, Shannon and Ryan; six great-grandchildren: Robbie, Lily, Ivy, Kamryn, Margot and Kennedy; sister-in-law Doris Nibling; seven nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She will be forever missed beyond words.
Services were held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Worth, FL, followed by internment at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach, FL, on August 7, 2020.
In lieu of sending flowers, please give an orchid to someone you love.
To sign the guestbook, visit (www.palmswestfuneralhome.com
).