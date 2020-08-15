1/
Virginia Raczkowski
{ "" }
Raczkowski, Virginia
Virginia "Patsy" Barbara Raczkowski, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away at her residence on July 31, 2020. She was born April 5, 1924 in Fulton, MS to her parents Ira Dalton Henderson and Mary Sula Burch Henderson. Both parents died by the time Patsy was fifteen years old. She and her brother Samuel moved to Raymondville, TX where she lived with another brother Lawrence for a few years. Then she moved to the Chicago and New York area to live with her sister Charlie Mae.
This was World War II time and Patsy soon moved to Florida to live with her sister Mildred. Patsy went to welding school and then to work on World War II Liberty ships. Patsy's official title was "Steelchecker" at St. John's River Building Company in Jacksonville, FL. She was nineteen years when she started working there and worked for about two years. When Patsy was twenty-one years old she moved to Washington to work at the Pentagon. She retired from the Pentagon in August 29, 1980. In 1987 she married Peter Paul Raczkowski and they moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Peter died April 27, 1998. Patsy was also preceded in death her brothers Lawrence, Wade, Lyle and Samuel, sisters Mildred Fuller, Varnell Boan and Charlie Mae Halsted.
She will be laid to rest next to her late husband in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
