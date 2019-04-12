Ashby Wellington Stewart (AW) a long time Blythe resident died April 9, 2019 in Sun City Arizona after a brief illness. AW was born March 1, 1921 in Tulsa , Oklahoma to Ashby and Mattie Stewart. He was the third of 10 children born to this union. Mr. Stewart served for two years in the US Navy during World War II. A.W. and his wife, Gustava, moved to Blythe in 1946. He worked at the US Gypsum plant until its closing, for the Palo Verde School District (1967-1969) and for Southern California Gas (1969-1984).AW left Blythe in 2006 because of his wife's illness. After Gustava's death he married Lillian Childers and they made their home in Sun City Arizona.



A.W. was active in community life in Blythe serving in many capacities at the M.W. Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, volunteering at the Blythe Food Pantry and the Homeless Shelter. He was s member of St. Paul Baptist Church but supported building and outreach projects at many of the local churches. A.W. had a very outgoing personality and made friends with persons of all walks of life. He was a born storyteller and had a strong entrepreneurial spirit. He often had several businesses at the same time ie janitorial, sanitation, lawn service and a bonded loan company.He has helped many with his practical advice and example of how hard work and dedication will eventually pay off.



A.W. leaves a loving wife, Lillian Stewart, three daughters Audrey Miller, Marilyn Sue Stevens (George)and Brenda King (Cubie) a son, Patrick Munson, 2 sisters (Hiawatha Vance and Marguerite Blackmon ) a brother Charles Stewart , 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to celebrate his home going.



A grave side service was held 4-16-19 in Phoenix, Arizona.