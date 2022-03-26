Elizabeth Metz Johnson Elizabeth Metz Johnson Jan. 19, 1931 - Mar. 27, 2022 CLIFTON - Elizabeth Metz Johnson,
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Connie R. Land Connie R. Land May 7, 1943 - March 31, 2022 BLOOMINGTON - Connie R. Land, 78, of
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Brian Lynn Meyers Brian Lynn Meyers Oct. 5, 1959 - March 17, 2022 NORMAL - Brian Lynn Meyers, 62, of
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
National Spotlight
AJ Crimson Celebrity makeup artist
Shirley Burkovich Infielder for the Rockford Peaches
Arthur D. Riggs Helped develop synthetic insulin for diabetes treatment
Tom Parker Member of the UK boy band The Wanted
Carl Bell Animator for Disney, Ralph Bakshi
Paul Herman Actor known for “The Sopranos,” “Silver Linings Playbook”
View All National Spotlight ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Latest Obituaries
This Week - 36 Total
Carroll, James Jeffrey "Jim"
Cleary, Dennis "Dinger"
Coffey, Anna Louise
Cole, Garold Lee "Bud"
Cunningham, James W. "Jim"
Deal, Richard A.
Dickerson, Michael
Foley, Sharon K.
Franklin, Dennis Jon
French, Phyllis Jean
Hamilton, Viale
Herrell, Benita Louise (Tull)
Recent Condolences for
Hobbs, Marjorie C. 2 entries
Wegman, Robert E. "Bob" 1 entry
Land, Connie R. 1 entry
Meyers, Brian Lynn 1 entry
Scifres, Maxie Ruth 3 entries
Weede, Jannes DeAnn 4 entries
Margherio, Celeste M. 4 entries
Johannsen, Richard "Rick" 1 entry
Recent Activity By Funeral Home
Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet Wittler, Mark F.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home Johannsen, Richard "Rick"
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home Dickerson, MichaelCoffey, Anna LouiseSweeney, Ruth Arlene
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta Polen, Sharon L.
East Lawn Funeral Home Moore, Marcella C.Carroll, James Jeffrey "Jim"
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes Johnson, Elizabeth Metz
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury Soper, Karen ClemensKafer, Gail June
Beck Memorial Home Hobbs, Marjorie C.
Past Month
Crews, Daniel Cole "Danny"
Imig, Bruce Kenneth
Liebolt, Sandra A.
Moore, Walter William
Siebert, Louis F.
Wiegand, Helen L.
Barnes, Gladys B.
Bradley, Mildred Irene "Millie"
Crawford, Tina Denise
Podbelsek, Will Austin
Gawthorp, Leonard Wayne
Lane, Mary Elizabeth
Lindsey, Patrick Ryan
Sears, Barbara Elaine
Wester, Gary W.
Kaiser, James Francis
Blythe, Cathy
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
 
Sponsored Links
Top Stories