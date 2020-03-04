|
Carl W. Cheek Sr. was born on New Year's Day 1939 in Blossberg, Alabama. Raised in Maryland and always a hard worker, he excelled in school and sports. He was the first in his family to ever attend college, earning a football scholarship (QB) at William and Mary. He was inducted into the William and Mary Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988. In appreciation to his alma mater, Carl endowed three scholarships at William and Mary and was always one of its strongest supporters.
After serving his country in the U.S. Army Special Forces, 82nd Airborne and earning the rank of Major in the U.S. Army Reserves, Carl began his successful business career, founding Specialty industries in 1972. He built the company from the ground up, growing it into one of the largest employers in Central Pennsylvania. He proudly brought his sons, Carl W. Cheek, Jr., and Frederick Cheek into Specialty.
Carl married the love of his life, Sylvia, in 1994. They moved to Florida in 1999. Carl was happiest at his home in Longboat Key, as well as their home in Park City, Utah. He cherished his lifelong friends from Sigma Nu and never forgot where he came from.
Carl passed quietly on February 27, 2020, with his wife Sylvia by his side. He will be interred with his parents, Hubert Cheek and Grace Evelyn Black Cheek. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, children Carl W. ("CW") Cheek, Jr., Frederick Cheek (Debbie) Anne Cheek grandchildren, Ellie and Haden Cheek, and niece Mary Rachel Kostreva.
A celebration of life will be held March 6, 2020, at 4:00pm at Jone Durante Park on Longboat Key.
Published in The Park Record on Mar. 4, 2020