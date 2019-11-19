Bernita Marie (Miller) Curry was greeted in heaven with a parade of rejoicing by Jesus and all the angels on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. After a slow decline from Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia, Nita passed away peacefully in her own bed at Lakehouse on Dixie, Pearland, Texas.

Nita was born on August 1, 1928 and raised on a farm in Minnesota, where she learned how to take care of chickens, catch fish and make sauerkraut. Nita was never content with the status quo. After graduating from high school, she embarked on a journey west, determined to see the world.

While working in California, she met Charles Norman Curry (Chuck), who was serving in the Navy. Soon, the two were married and expecting their first child, Ann Michelle Curry. After moving to Pasadena, the family added three sons: Michael David Curry, Bruce Charles Curry and Paul Guy Curry. Charles started an appliance repair company, Curry Appliance, out of their garage and the whole family participated, learning the trade of repair, ordering parts and building customer relationships through honest and dependable work. Nita raised her family with strong Catholic values, even amidst the rising influence of sex, drugs and rock and roll, always encouraging her children to be honest, be loving and always take care of each other.

After their divorce in 1981, Nita lived alone in Pasadena, never too shy to make new friends. She loved to read, talk about War World II, eat Blue Bell ice cream and spend time with her family. Through her final years, Nita gracefully accepted her loss of abilities, allowing her family to reciprocate the unconditional love and extended gentle care she had always extended to them.

Nita is preceded in death by her mother, father, sister and Charles. Nita is survived by her daughter Ann and son-in-law Bruce Hinkle; son Mike and daughter-in-law May Curry; son Bruce and granddaughter Thea Curry-Fuson and her husband Wayne Fuson; and son Paul and daughter-in-law Pamela Curry; as well as additional extended family, friends and the wonderful caretakers at Lakehouse on Dixie.

A small, private celebration of life for immediate family was held on Nov. 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the of America or your local Catholic parish in Nita's honor.