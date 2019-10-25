Dr. Paul Johnson Hicks, 88, went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen Hicks, "the best thing that ever happened" to him. Paul and Mary Ellen were one in their marriage. The world lost a great man who was instrumental in molding the lives of many through his teaching of Jesus, his work with the Boy Scouts and his training of urology residents. He had a passion for working with young people to teach them about Jesus and helping them be better people.

Paul was born May 30, 1931 to Troy and Allie Mae Hicks in Oil City, OK. He was an Eagle Scout and high school football and track star. He graduated from Oklahoma A&M University where he met Mary Ellen. They were married in 1951. He went to Medical School at the University of Oklahoma and completed his urology residency at Baylor College of Medicine. He served in the Air Force and the National Guard rising to the rank of Major. They had four children and settled in Pasadena, TX in the first and last house they ever owned.

They were very active in their church, giving generously of their time and money; and in the lives of their children. Paul served on numerous church boards and committees and taught middle school Sunday School for many decades. They were active in the lives of the youth at the church including taking many coed groups from church and Boy Scouts on camping and backpacking trips.

Paul established a respected urology practice in Pasadena and served for a time as Chief of Staff at Bayshore Hospital. He closed his practice and retired in 1996. But he soon joined the faculty of the Baylor College of Medicine to work with medical students and residents during their urology rotations. He earned the Clinical Faculty of the Year award twice.

There is no doubt that he loved his God, his family and his church and would do anything for them. At the end he was ready to meet his Saviour. The only thing he regretted was leaving Mary, his wife of 68 years. He passed away holding her hand.

Paul and Mary Ellen had 4 children, Dr. Paul Hicks, Jr., Carolyn Kiefer, Dr. Carl Hicks, and Wanda Carmichael. They had 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Parkgate Community Church. A Celebration Of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2pm at Parkgate Community Church, 3715 Preston Rd. Pasadena, TX. 77505.