|
|
LORIS, SC - Daniel R. Cinq-Mars, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Frances E. (Rooney) Cinq-Mars. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Robert I. and Pauline M. (Gagne) Cinq-Mars.
Mr. Cinq-Mars served his country with honor and courage in the United States Coast Guard for four years during the Vietnam Era. Prior to relocating, he worked for The Providence Journal, Friendly's Ice Cream Corporation and The Providence V.A. Medical Center. Daniel was a parishioner of the Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Loris, SC, a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed salt water fishing.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Denise Ann Cinq-Mars of Kernersville, NC; two brothers, Ronald E. Cinq-Mars and his wife, Josephine, of Seekonk, MA and David Cinq-Mars and wife, Susan, of Peachtree City, GA and a sister-in-law, Patricia Cinq-Mars of Pawtucket. He was the brother of the late Paul Cinq-Mars.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Consolation Church, 211 Sabin St., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITATION will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Memorial gifts to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 13, 2019