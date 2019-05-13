WOONSOCKET - Edmund C. Janik, 97, a resident of the St. Antoine Residence, formally of Woonsocket passed away peacefully on Saturday, with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Mary (Fostakowski) Janik. Born Sept. 28, 1921, in Woonsocket he was the son of the late Jacob & Mary (Pamula) Janik.

Edmund was the proprietor of the Janik Tailoring, Alteration & Cleaning, on Arnold St. in Woonsocket for many years before retiring. He was an avid golfer and Boston sport fan.

He is survived by 2 sons, Jeffrey Janik of San Diego, CA., Robert Janik of Woonsocket, and a daughter Elizabeth Palazini of No. Smithfield. A sister Alexandra Alexandrowicz , also grandchildren & great grandchildren.

His Funeral will be Thursday, (May 16th) at 9:30 A.M. from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, with a prayer service at 10:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Relatives & friends are invited. Burial will be in St. Charles cemetery, Blackstone, Ma. A visitation hour will be Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. before the prayer service.

