Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Janik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund C. Janik


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edmund C. Janik Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Edmund C. Janik, 97, a resident of the St. Antoine Residence, formally of Woonsocket passed away peacefully on Saturday, with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Mary (Fostakowski) Janik. Born Sept. 28, 1921, in Woonsocket he was the son of the late Jacob & Mary (Pamula) Janik.
Edmund was the proprietor of the Janik Tailoring, Alteration & Cleaning, on Arnold St. in Woonsocket for many years before retiring. He was an avid golfer and Boston sport fan.
He is survived by 2 sons, Jeffrey Janik of San Diego, CA., Robert Janik of Woonsocket, and a daughter Elizabeth Palazini of No. Smithfield. A sister Alexandra Alexandrowicz , also grandchildren & great grandchildren.
His Funeral will be Thursday, (May 16th) at 9:30 A.M. from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, with a prayer service at 10:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Relatives & friends are invited. Burial will be in St. Charles cemetery, Blackstone, Ma. A visitation hour will be Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. before the prayer service.
Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now