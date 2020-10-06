1/1
Michael A. Perreira
PROVIDENCE - Michael A. Perreira, age 76, of Fall River, passed away on September 19, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Handrigan) Perreira. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary Isabel (Silva) Perreira.

Survived by his children Carolyn Babb (husband Jesse) of Fall River, Lori Peixoto and (husband Raymond) all of Fall River and Edward Perreira of Chicago; step-daughters Christine Kraus (husband Kurt), and Rebecca Geminiani (husband Richard); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces. He also leaves behind his lifelong friends Philomena Perreira and Betsy Winnard.

Following cremation his funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Friday, Oct. 9th with extended calling hours from 8:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Newport Memorial Park, Newport, RI. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To view the full obituary on John and send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 21, 2020.
