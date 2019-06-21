ATTLEBORO - Patricia Louise (Proulx) Dugas, 79 of Attleboro, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by the love and care of her family. She was the dedicated wife to the late Chester E. Dugas of Attleboro.

She was born on February 25, 1940 in Attleboro, Massachusetts and was a lifelong resident of Attleboro, Patricia was the loving daughter of the late Josephine H. (Lafleur) Proulx and Eugene C. Proulx.

Throughout her professional career, Patricia was employed at Texas Instruments where she was an inspector for more than 34 years.

Patricia was an avid bingo player who enjoyed spending time playing bingo with friends and who in her spare time enjoyed knitting and crocheting and watching Westerns. Patricia was a 10 year member of the South Attleboro Village Lions and worked on projects such as Pennies Saving Sight, Recycling for homeless veterans and helped serve on committees for activities for area nursing homes.

She is survived by her 4 proud daughters, Patricia Salvas and her husband Laurence Sr. of South Attleboro, Debra Tanguay and her husband Kevin of Seekonk, Ann Dore and her husband William Sr. of Attleboro and Marie Powers and her husband Brian of Attleboro; her 5 grandchildren, Steven, Thomas, Laurence Jr., William Jr. and William III; 2 great-grandchildren, Conner and Jeremy.

Patricia is predeceased by her oldest sibling Irene LaPointe and her late husband Gilbert.

She is survived by her siblings, Robert and Kathy Proulx of Pawtucket, RI, Norman and Constance Proulx or Attleboro, MA, Carol and Joseph Lima of Attleboro, MA, Christine and David Badejo of Attleboro, MA, Paul Proulx of Attleboro, MA and Eleanor Vassar of Wells, Maine and many friends and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. immediately followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street Attleboro.

Burial will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery in Attleboro, MA immediately following.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 22, 2019