October 14, 1974 - August 7, 2020 Anthony Zahn died peacefully in Mill Valley, CA surrounded by family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Liz Bernstein, his loving parents, Connie and Larry Zahn of Riverside, and his cherished siblings, Will (Monterey) Patrick and wife, Hilary (Santa Rosa), and Diana Zahn (Rohnert Park). Anthony was born in Riverside, graduated from Poly High School, and owned Anthony's Cyclery in Riverside for fourteen years. He became a consummate mechanic and bike builder, and he was an avid cyclist himself. He was an enthusiastic story-teller and loved meeting new friends. He was working on a soon-to-be-published memoir recounting his development as a cyclist, experiences as a shop owner, and accomplishments as a Paralympic competitor. Faced with a number of significant challenges, Anthony met them all with great courage. For thirty years he battled Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a progressive neuropathy which reduced the strength and function in his hands and lower legs. As a member of the US Paralympic cycling team for six years, he competed on the world stage with elite athletes who also had physical challenges. He competed in the 2008 Beijing Games, winning a bronze medal, and in the 2012 Games in London. He gave 100% in every race. Over the course of his career, Anthony also raced in Australia, Colombia, Mexico, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain. He succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a short but brave battle. Anthony is survived by numerous friends and family members. He was remembered at a private family memorial service on Mt. Tamalpais, Marin County, the site of his 2015 wedding. Friends who wish may honor Anthony with a donation to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (https//www.cmtausa.org), the organization which does research into finding a cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, the Challenged Athletes Foundation( https://www.challengedathletes.org), or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://www.pancan.org
).