August 28, 1947 - May 19, 2020 Clara Augustina Rodriguez, age 72, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1947 in Casa Grande, Arizona, to Ralph and Rosa Samaniego. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Rosa Samaniego, her brothers Sam and Felix Samaniego and sister Rosie Samaniego-Chacon. She graduated from Banning High School in 1966, attended Mt. San Jacinto Community College shortly after and met her spouse Erasmo Rodriguez, whom she was married to for 51 years. While married, they moved to Riverside and she found a job working for Riverside County Office of Education at Riverside Juvenile Hall corrections facility at F.H. Butterfield School in 1970. While working she obtained her bachelors degree at UC Riverside and teaching credentials at UC Irvine and had her daughter, Eileen Rodriguez in June of 1979. She worked for RCOE as a teacher for 47 years at F.H. Butterfield School. She was very well respected by her students, fellow peers and staff. Clara had an amazing ability to teach and reach her students. She was a breath of fresh air and very kind and comforting to everyone who came in her presence. She is survived by her spouse, Erasmo Rodriguez, her daughter Eileen Rodriguez, her brother Jerry Samaniego, sister-in-law Helen Samaniego, and many godchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends whose lives she touched. Her family will be holding a viewing ceremony/rosary on Monday, June 8, 2020. Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary 7944 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92504





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store