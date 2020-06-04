Clara Rodriguez
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 28, 1947 - May 19, 2020 Clara Augustina Rodriguez, age 72, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1947 in Casa Grande, Arizona, to Ralph and Rosa Samaniego. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Rosa Samaniego, her brothers Sam and Felix Samaniego and sister Rosie Samaniego-Chacon. She graduated from Banning High School in 1966, attended Mt. San Jacinto Community College shortly after and met her spouse Erasmo Rodriguez, whom she was married to for 51 years. While married, they moved to Riverside and she found a job working for Riverside County Office of Education at Riverside Juvenile Hall corrections facility at F.H. Butterfield School in 1970. While working she obtained her bachelors degree at UC Riverside and teaching credentials at UC Irvine and had her daughter, Eileen Rodriguez in June of 1979. She worked for RCOE as a teacher for 47 years at F.H. Butterfield School. She was very well respected by her students, fellow peers and staff. Clara had an amazing ability to teach and reach her students. She was a breath of fresh air and very kind and comforting to everyone who came in her presence. She is survived by her spouse, Erasmo Rodriguez, her daughter Eileen Rodriguez, her brother Jerry Samaniego, sister-in-law Helen Samaniego, and many godchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends whose lives she touched. Her family will be holding a viewing ceremony/rosary on Monday, June 8, 2020. Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary 7944 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92504


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
9516881221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved